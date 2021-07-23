Sex Racket Busted in Haryana’s Hansi, Nine Arrested

Nine people were arrested from the Amar Market area of Hansi town in Hisar district of Hayana after the local police busted a sex racket. Hansi Police busted the sex racket after getting information from multiple sources about a sex trade running at a spa in Amar Market area near Hansi bus stand.

After getting the tip-off the police formed a team and two constables visited the spa posing as customers. Then a raid was conducted and 9 people including two women from Delhi were taken into custody. A case has been registered in this matter.

SHO of local police station Vikas Kumar said that the police had received the information pertaining to the racket and both the women arrested are from Delhi. The other accused include six customers and as many as nine arrests were made during the raid. However, the owner of the spa centre managed to flee the scene. The entire raid was carried out when the constables posed as fake customers to get entry into the spa.

Before this raid, Haryana Police had recently busted another sex racket that was being operated out of the roadside dhabas in Murthal of Sonepat district. The dhabas were raided by the CM flying squad to unearth the sex racket. During the investigation, the local SHO was also suspended for not taking action against the illegal racket. An inquiry is pending against him in the matter.

