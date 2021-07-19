Sex Racket Busted In Ranchi, Four Including Two Women Arrested

Ranchi Police arrested four people including two women from a hotel in Ranchi on Sunday busting an alleged sex racket. Two boys and two girls were also detained from a luxury car near the hotel. The policemen at Chutia police station were tipped off about an ongoing sex racket at the Jasmine hotel on Station Road. After which the police raided the hotel. All the detainees are now being questioned.

After receiving information about the illegal activities at the Jasmine hotel, officials of the Chutia police station stormed the building on Sunday and arrested two men and as many women in compromising positing from the hotel rooms. Both the women are said be from West Bengal and were brought to Ranchi as sex workers.

Though authorities raided the hotel on Sunday, police were frequently getting information about the sex racket running at the hotel. The sex racket was running through online booking and sex workers were being sent to clients to designated places. Several of the customers at the Jasmine hotel were also the clients of the now busted sex racket.

While the police did make a breakthrough in unearthing the sex trade the kingpin behind the operation is still on the run.

Meanwhile, the Jasmine hotel has links to criminal activities in the past. The hotel was in news in the past after a dead body of a woman was found on its terrace. The body, too, was of a woman from West Bengal. Police had suspected the hotel was into some shady business but could not take any action due to lack of evidence. However, the police this time have a strong case to present in the court against the hotel management.

Another hotel in Jharkhand had recently found itself in the news for all the wrong reasons. A woman, who was trapped in a network marketing racket, was found dead in the septic tank of a hotel in Dhanbad late last month. The hotel owner is believed to be the main accused in the crime.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here