Sex Racket Busted, Smalltime Actor Held, 3 Women Rescued in Mumbai

The Mumbai Crime Branch busted a prostitution racket and arrested a smalltime film actor and rescued three women who have played roles in television serials, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off that the racket involved struggling actors and belly dancers, Unit XII of the Crime Branch sent a decoy customer and set a deal for three women for a consideration of Rs 10.50 lakh, he said.

Later, a team led by Senior Inspector Mahesh Tawade raided a five star hotel in Goregaon on Friday afternoon and made the arrest. A case has been registered under IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and Vanrai police station is conducting further probe, he added.