News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Sex Racket Busted, Smalltime Actor Held, 3 Women Rescued in Mumbai

Image for representation

Image for representation

A case has been registered under IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and Vanrai police station is conducting further probe, an official said.

The Mumbai Crime Branch busted a prostitution racket and arrested a smalltime film actor and rescued three women who have played roles in television serials, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off that the racket involved struggling actors and belly dancers, Unit XII of the Crime Branch sent a decoy customer and set a deal for three women for a consideration of Rs 10.50 lakh, he said.

Later, a team led by Senior Inspector Mahesh Tawade raided a five star hotel in Goregaon on Friday afternoon and made the arrest. A case has been registered under IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and Vanrai police station is conducting further probe, he added.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...