Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sex Racket Operating in Guise of 'Spa Service' Busted in Mumbai; 6 Held

The Mumbai Crime Branch raided a five-star hotel in suburban Andheri on Monday and rescued three women who had been forced into prostitution. The police also recovered Rs 4.70 lakh in cash during the raid.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2019, 10:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sex Racket Operating in Guise of 'Spa Service' Busted in Mumbai; 6 Held
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters).
Loading...

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Thursday said they have busted a major prostitution racket operating in luxury hotels and homes and arrested six persons in this connection. The accused lured customers by offering a "spa at home" service, police said.

Unit-9 of the Mumbai Crime Branch raided a five-star hotel in suburban Andheri Monday and rescued three women who had been forced into prostitution, a police official said.

The police also arrested Rajnish Singh (35), owner of Rajnish Wellness Ltd, a company which was allegedly a front for a prostitution racket, the official said.

Besides Singh, five women, who worked at the company's office, were also arrested. The women allegedly took calls from prospective customers, he said. The police also recovered Rs 4.70 lakh in cash during the raid.

The racket came to light when police started probing an advertisement in a tabloid which promised to provide "a spa at your home", said inspector Asha Korake of the Crime Branch who conducted the raid.

Rajnish Singh was allegedly running this racket for more than 10 months, Korake said.

After a police officer contacted the mobile number in the advertisement, posing as a customer, three women were sent to a hotel in Andheri, following which the raid was conducted.

A court has remanded all six accused, arrested under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and section 370 of the IPC (trafficking of humans), in police custody till Saturday.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram