English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sexual Harassment Charges Against JNU Professor: Student Union Approaches DCW
According to the police, an FIR was registered against the professor at the Vasant Kunj police station in southwest Delhi.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi.
New Delhi: The JNU Students Union (JNUSU) on Saturday approached the Delhi Commission for Women seeking its intervention in the case of alleged sexual harassment of a group of women students by a professor of the university's School of Life Sciences (SLS).
According to the police, an FIR was registered against the professor at the Vasant Kunj police station in southwest Delhi.
He had on Friday resigned from two administrative posts in JNU — the director of the Human Resources Development Centre (HRDC) and the director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) — on "moral grounds", but claimed that the allegation against him was a "motivated move" by students with vested interests.
JNUSU President Geeta Kumari on Saturday said, "It is more than 36 hours since the FIR was filed, but still no action has been taken against him. He continues to enjoy his privileges in the JNU campus. The JNU administration has not even suspended him from his academic duties."
"As of now, nine students have come forward to report the harassment and many former students have been calling us to share their experiences of sexual harassment while working under him," Kumari claimed.
Hitting out at the university administration, the student's body alleged, "By promising to take up investigation through Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), the JNU administration has clearly shown its intention to provide safe passage to the professor."
The students also accused the Delhi Police of delaying action in the case.
"The Delhi Police has done the only token follow up of the FIR that was filed by the complainants. The delay in recording statements is a clear sign of nexus between the police and administration," Kumari alleged.
Meanwhile, the All India Democratic Women's Association, wrote to the vice-chancellor of the university demanding immediate suspension of the professor and, a free and fair inquiry.
Also Watch
According to the police, an FIR was registered against the professor at the Vasant Kunj police station in southwest Delhi.
He had on Friday resigned from two administrative posts in JNU — the director of the Human Resources Development Centre (HRDC) and the director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) — on "moral grounds", but claimed that the allegation against him was a "motivated move" by students with vested interests.
JNUSU President Geeta Kumari on Saturday said, "It is more than 36 hours since the FIR was filed, but still no action has been taken against him. He continues to enjoy his privileges in the JNU campus. The JNU administration has not even suspended him from his academic duties."
"As of now, nine students have come forward to report the harassment and many former students have been calling us to share their experiences of sexual harassment while working under him," Kumari claimed.
Hitting out at the university administration, the student's body alleged, "By promising to take up investigation through Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), the JNU administration has clearly shown its intention to provide safe passage to the professor."
The students also accused the Delhi Police of delaying action in the case.
"The Delhi Police has done the only token follow up of the FIR that was filed by the complainants. The delay in recording statements is a clear sign of nexus between the police and administration," Kumari alleged.
Meanwhile, the All India Democratic Women's Association, wrote to the vice-chancellor of the university demanding immediate suspension of the professor and, a free and fair inquiry.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL Final: Chennaiyin FC Stun Bengaluru FC to Win Second Title
- Kangana Ranaut Talks About Nationalism, Nepotism & 'Psycho Love'
- Pero's Fresh & Vibrant Take On Autumn/Winter Style Wins Hearts At AIFW AW ‘18
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
- India Joins In As World Prepares To Celebrate French Gastronomy On March 21