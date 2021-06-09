Sexual Harassment in Schools Gets Bigger in TN as Another Teacher, Sports Trainer Held

The Chennai police have arrested a teacher at a private school and a trainer at a sports academy on charges of sexual harassment after allegations pouring by the dozen.

The police have arrested, under the Protection of Children under Sexual Offences Act, a teacher at the Maharishi Vidya Mandir in Chennai, after conducting a preliminary investigation. The police also booked a sports trainer, also holding a position at the GST Commissionerate in Chennai, on similar charges. The school, in a Twitter post, said immediate action has been taken against the alleged perpetrator by suspending him, and that an inquiry would be conducted.

According to police sources, several complaints are getting anonymously lodged against teachers, and that the police would take action appropriately. So far, the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, Maharishi Vidya Mandir, and the Chettinad Vidyashram have had complaints against its teachers.

The action by the police was triggered by strong social media action against the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan in the wake of severe criticism of one teacher at the school. The school’s governors have been called in for questioning too, besides the arrest of the teacher.

Chennai had had its own share in the MeToo movement that began in Hollywood. Singer Chinmayi had on Twitter, called out the predatory attitude of lyricist Vairamuthu some years ago. The spread of the movement to the schools has come across as a rude awakening to some, but many alumni speaking to CNN News18 under conditions of anonymity said the management had been made aware of the predatory behaviour but they invariably failed to act.

