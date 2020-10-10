SFI Launches Video Campaign To Highlight Key Guidelines Of SOP As Swimming Pools Reopen

Ahmedabad: The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday launched a video campaign to highlight the key guidelines of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Sports Ministry, ahead of the reopening of pools. The guidelines, including regular temperature checks and sanitisation, will be posted on SFI’s social media handles and will be shared with parents and swimmers across various centres.

The National body has also communicated to all the state units to ensure implementation of the SOPs as their top priority and work with the state governments and local authorities to facilitate activities to resume on October 15 outside containment zones. Last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had announced the reopening of pools used for training of sports persons across the country.

“These guidelines are sacrosanct and we have encouraged all State Units and Swimming Centres in the country who train competitive swimmers to ensure these SOPs are implemented while they plan to resume training on top priority,” SFI secretary general Monal Chokshi said. SFI will also hold interactive online sessions led by international experts to further guide the swimmers on the important aspects to keep in mind when they return to competitive training. “In the coming weeks, we have planned to hold virtual interactive sessions with experts who will further explain the micro-level precautions that can be followed while adhering to the guidelines issued by the Ministry,” Chokshi said.

Swimming had been hit hard by the pandemic as pools and complexes across the country remained shut ever since the lockdown was announced on March 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor