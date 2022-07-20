Phone recordings of the founder of the banned pro-Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, have revealed that the group is trying to arrange shelter for some of the killers of slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Haryana’s Ambala.

In the audio recordings, the SFJ founder is heard seeking to rent a safe place for three to four men who would be arriving from Gujarat. “Don’t talk about this to anyone, even to your family,” he repeatedly says over the phone, The Tribune reported.

As per the report, the multiple audio recordings also revealed that the SFJ has elaborate plans to disrupt India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations. From having walls in Haryana plastered with anti-India slogans to disrupting the celebrations in Delhi and Punjab, especially the functions involving their respective Chief Ministers, Arvind Kejriwal, and Bhagwant Mann, the audios revealed.

Police and intelligence sources said the audiotapes had been found from the phones of two, Harvinder Singh alias Dollar and Prem alias Ekam, both of whom are residents of Salempura Sekhan, and Shambhu, who were arrested by the Patiala police for plastering the walls of a temple with objectionable slogans.

“The two were radicalized during their recent trip to Malaysia,” said an official investigating the calls. “Pannu in the recordings is talking about providing shelter to the killers of Sidhu Moose Wala besides the use of drones. Pannu’s voice has been verified,” the official was quoted as saying.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the US-based founder of SFJ, is heard talking to the two men about the details of the Ambala Cantt and Ambala City railways stations. Instructing them to not take the main routes, he tells the men to do a recce of the railway stations, especially the entry and exits

The audiotapes indicate the SFJ’s attempt to exploit the sentiments of the Haryana youth provoking them against the Punjab Police under the AAP government, accusing them of painting the Haryana youth as gangsters and naming them in the Moose Wala murder case.

“We will see how they touch you,” Pannu says in the recording.

Police officials said this confirmed the police suspicion that gangsters and radicals were working together.

