SGPC Condemns Afghan Govt's Decision of Stopping Sikhs from Ferrying Out Guru Granth Sahib

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday strongly condemned the decision of the Taliban government in Afghanistan of placing a restriction on ferrying out Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, from the country.

As per the information, a group of 60 Afghan Sikhs was scheduled to come to India on September 11, 2022, but they could not reach here, as they were not granted permission to bring along holy ‘saroops’ (scriptures) of Guru Granth Sahib, said Dhami in a statement here.

The SGPC president said this is direct interference in the religious affairs of Sikhs by the Afghan government. “On one side, attacks are being made on Sikhs and their holy Gurdwara Sahibs, and on the other, they are being stopped from coming to India with holy saroops of Guru Granth Sahib,” he said.

Dhami said the “minority Afghan Sikhs are leaving their home country due to atrocities and insecurity. “It is a matter of concern that if Sikhs do not stay in Afghanistan, who will take care of Guru Granth Sahib, and Gurdwara Sahibs there? That’s why the Sikhs while coming to India were bringing along holy Guru Granth Sahib,” he said.

Dhami said the Taliban government of Afghanistan should not take decisions against the sentiments of Sikhs.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here