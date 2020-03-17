SGPC Makes Use of Sanitisers Mandatory for Those Visiting Golden Temple

Amritsar: In the wake of coronavirus scare, the SGPC on Tuesday said use of hand sanitisers for devotees visiting the Golden Temple has been made mandatory.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief secretary Roop Singh said bottles of hand sanitisers will be made available at all entry points of the Golden Temple.

The staff of SGPC with bottles of hand sanitisers will be deployed round the clock at all entry points for to prevent the spread of coronavirus and safety of devotees.

Washing areas with soaps have also been setup in various corners of the gurdwara premises, he said.

Stressing that visitors have been asked to maintain safe distance from each other, Singh said special teams of SGPC staffers and medical officers have been deployed for this purpose.

Devotees will allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum one by one while maintaining sufficient distance from each other, he said.

Around one lakh devotees visit the Golden Temple daily.

The decisions were taken during a meeting between SGPC and district administration here which was also attended by the deputy commissioner S S Dhillon.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.