Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

SGPC Makes Use of Sanitisers Mandatory for Those Visiting Golden Temple

Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) chief secretary Roop Singh said bottles of hand sanitisers will be made available at all entry points of the Golden Temple.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 10:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SGPC Makes Use of Sanitisers Mandatory for Those Visiting Golden Temple
File image of Golden Temple. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Amritsar: In the wake of coronavirus scare, the SGPC on Tuesday said use of hand sanitisers for devotees visiting the Golden Temple has been made mandatory.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief secretary Roop Singh said bottles of hand sanitisers will be made available at all entry points of the Golden Temple.

The staff of SGPC with bottles of hand sanitisers will be deployed round the clock at all entry points for to prevent the spread of coronavirus and safety of devotees.

Washing areas with soaps have also been setup in various corners of the gurdwara premises, he said.

Stressing that visitors have been asked to maintain safe distance from each other, Singh said special teams of SGPC staffers and medical officers have been deployed for this purpose.

Devotees will allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum one by one while maintaining sufficient distance from each other, he said.

Around one lakh devotees visit the Golden Temple daily.

The decisions were taken during a meeting between SGPC and district administration here which was also attended by the deputy commissioner S S Dhillon.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram