SGPC to Launch Nationwide Campaign from Gurdwaras for Release of Sikh Detainees

Raising the pitch for release of Sikh detainees, the Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday announced that campaigns will be launched from Gurdwaras across the country to raise sangat (community) support over the issue.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami announced that following direction from the Akal Takht acting Jathedar Harpreet Singh Shiromani, the committee has decided to initiate a nationwide campaign from Gurdwaras. He said boards giving information about the bandi (detained) Sikhs will be displayed in all of its historical Gurdwaras and educational institutions to make the community “aware of the injustice being done to the Sikhs by the government”.

He said the Jathedar of Akal Takht during his address at Sri Kiratpur Sahib on Friday, had ordered the SGPC, DSGMC and all other committees of Gurdwaras to “oppose the oppression”. These display boards will contain information about the years spent by the Sikhs prisoners in jails and their current status.

The SGPC has accused the Union and state governments of causing delay in the release of the Sikh detainees. “The SGPC shot off letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Basavaraj Bommai for a meeting regarding the release of the bandi Sikhs, but they chose not to respond,” Dhami told the media.

Targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Jathedar has directed all Sikh organisations not to approach the Delhi CM over the issue of Sikh detainees, alleging that he had not treated a joint delegation of DSGMC and SGPC, comprising their former heads, properly.

The announcement comes at a time when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has been raising the issue in Delhi with senior leaders Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat Kaur, holding protests outside Parliament. A video of the two confronting Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue had gone viral this week.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here