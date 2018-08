SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2018: 178 Posts, Apply before 5th September 2018

SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2018 Application Process to fill 178 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow - sgpgi.ac.in Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 5th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.sgpgi.ac.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment Notice: Apply Online for various non-teaching Posts (Adv.No:PGI/ I-33/ Rectt./ 2017-2018 & I-25/ Rectt./ 2018-19)’ linkStep 3 – Register yourself firstStep 4 – Select the desired post from the drop downStep 5 – Fill the details and pay online feeStep 6 – Login will be activated after 2 days of making the paymentDirect Link - https://www.onlinesbi.com/prelogin/donationdisplayfeepaymentdetails.htm Direct Link for Login - http://5.9.212.47/pgi_variouspost/index_new.php Unreserved Category – Rs.500SC/ ST Category (Uttar Pradesh) – Rs.300SGPGIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 178Lower Division Assistant – 34Stenographer – 23Receptionist – 12Medical Social Service Officer – 8Assistant Dietician – 8Physiotherapist Grade-1 – 5Pharmacist Grade-3 - 20Store Keeper cum Purchase Assistant – 15Librarian Grade-2 - 12Assistant Accountant – 13Chief Librarian -1Store Purchase Officer – 1Data Entry Operator – 6Junior Civil Engineer – 7Junior Electrical Engineer – 2Junior AC Engineer – 2Personal Assistant – 9Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as it varies for all the posts mentioned above before applying:http://5.9.212.47/pgi_variouspost/images/rec_kpg.pdfApplicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and interview or skill test.Last date of submission of application form and fee – 1st September 2018Last date of uploading documents – 3rd September 2018Final submission of application – 5th September 2018