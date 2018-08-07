GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2018: 178 Posts, Apply before 5th September 2018

Vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow.

Updated:August 7, 2018, 4:38 PM IST
SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2018 Application Process to fill 178 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow - sgpgi.ac.in. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 5th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for SGPGIMS Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.sgpgi.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment Notice: Apply Online for various non-teaching Posts (Adv.No:PGI/ I-33/ Rectt./ 2017-2018 & I-25/ Rectt./ 2018-19)’ link
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Select the desired post from the drop down
Step 5 – Fill the details and pay online fee
Step 6 – Login will be activated after 2 days of making the payment

Direct Link - https://www.onlinesbi.com/prelogin/donationdisplayfeepaymentdetails.htm

Direct Link for Login - http://5.9.212.47/pgi_variouspost/index_new.php

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST Category (Uttar Pradesh) – Rs.300
SGPGIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 178
Lower Division Assistant – 34
Stenographer – 23
Receptionist – 12
Medical Social Service Officer – 8
Assistant Dietician – 8
Physiotherapist Grade-1 – 5
Pharmacist Grade-3 - 20
Store Keeper cum Purchase Assistant – 15
Librarian Grade-2 - 12
Assistant Accountant – 13
Chief Librarian -1
Store Purchase Officer – 1
Data Entry Operator – 6
Junior Civil Engineer – 7
Junior Electrical Engineer – 2
Junior AC Engineer – 2
Personal Assistant – 9
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as it varies for all the posts mentioned above before applying:

Official Advertisement:
http://5.9.212.47/pgi_variouspost/images/rec_kpg.pdf

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and interview or skill test.

Important Dates:
Last date of submission of application form and fee – 1st September 2018
Last date of uploading documents – 3rd September 2018
Final submission of application – 5th September 2018



