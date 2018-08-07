English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2018: 178 Posts, Apply before 5th September 2018
Vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow.
Image for representation.
Loading...
SGPGIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2018 Application Process to fill 178 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow - sgpgi.ac.in. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 5th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for SGPGIMS Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.sgpgi.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment Notice: Apply Online for various non-teaching Posts (Adv.No:PGI/ I-33/ Rectt./ 2017-2018 & I-25/ Rectt./ 2018-19)’ link
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Select the desired post from the drop down
Step 5 – Fill the details and pay online fee
Step 6 – Login will be activated after 2 days of making the payment
Direct Link - https://www.onlinesbi.com/prelogin/donationdisplayfeepaymentdetails.htm
Direct Link for Login - http://5.9.212.47/pgi_variouspost/index_new.php
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST Category (Uttar Pradesh) – Rs.300
SGPGIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 178
Lower Division Assistant – 34
Stenographer – 23
Receptionist – 12
Medical Social Service Officer – 8
Assistant Dietician – 8
Physiotherapist Grade-1 – 5
Pharmacist Grade-3 - 20
Store Keeper cum Purchase Assistant – 15
Librarian Grade-2 - 12
Assistant Accountant – 13
Chief Librarian -1
Store Purchase Officer – 1
Data Entry Operator – 6
Junior Civil Engineer – 7
Junior Electrical Engineer – 2
Junior AC Engineer – 2
Personal Assistant – 9
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as it varies for all the posts mentioned above before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://5.9.212.47/pgi_variouspost/images/rec_kpg.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and interview or skill test.
Important Dates:
Last date of submission of application form and fee – 1st September 2018
Last date of uploading documents – 3rd September 2018
Final submission of application – 5th September 2018
Also Watch
How to apply for SGPGIMS Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.sgpgi.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment Notice: Apply Online for various non-teaching Posts (Adv.No:PGI/ I-33/ Rectt./ 2017-2018 & I-25/ Rectt./ 2018-19)’ link
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Select the desired post from the drop down
Step 5 – Fill the details and pay online fee
Step 6 – Login will be activated after 2 days of making the payment
Direct Link - https://www.onlinesbi.com/prelogin/donationdisplayfeepaymentdetails.htm
Direct Link for Login - http://5.9.212.47/pgi_variouspost/index_new.php
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST Category (Uttar Pradesh) – Rs.300
SGPGIMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 178
Lower Division Assistant – 34
Stenographer – 23
Receptionist – 12
Medical Social Service Officer – 8
Assistant Dietician – 8
Physiotherapist Grade-1 – 5
Pharmacist Grade-3 - 20
Store Keeper cum Purchase Assistant – 15
Librarian Grade-2 - 12
Assistant Accountant – 13
Chief Librarian -1
Store Purchase Officer – 1
Data Entry Operator – 6
Junior Civil Engineer – 7
Junior Electrical Engineer – 2
Junior AC Engineer – 2
Personal Assistant – 9
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as it varies for all the posts mentioned above before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://5.9.212.47/pgi_variouspost/images/rec_kpg.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and interview or skill test.
Important Dates:
Last date of submission of application form and fee – 1st September 2018
Last date of uploading documents – 3rd September 2018
Final submission of application – 5th September 2018
Also Watch
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Boottleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
California Fire: 100,000 Acres Engulfed by Wildfire in California
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Monday 06 August , 2018 Boottleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Friday 03 August , 2018 Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 California Fire: 100,000 Acres Engulfed by Wildfire in California
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jasprit Bumrah Out of Contention for Lord's Test
- Mira Rajput Makes Acting Debut With Anti-Ageing Cream Commercial, Gets Brutally Trolled
- 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Vs New Mahindra XUV 500: Specs, Images, Price - Which One is a Better SUV?
- Rabindranath Tagore's Conversations With Mahatma Gandhi on Nationalism Is a Debate We All Need to Read
- Kareena, Saif and Sara in Colour Coordinated Outfits Make for a Perfect Family Picture
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...