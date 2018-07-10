SGPIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2018: 495 Sister Grade-II Posts, Apply Online From 11th July 2018

SGPIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 495 vacancies for the post of Sister Grade - II has been released on the official website of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow - sgpgi.ac.in.The application process for this recruitment drive is scheduled to begin from 11th July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 8th August 2018.Sister Grade - II: 495Unreserved – 278OBC – 118SC – 84ST - 15The applicant must possess Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery from a recognized Institute or equivalent. BSc Nursing should be a registered ‘A’ Grade Nurse and midwife with the State Nursing Council. Preference would be given to those who have experience of 3 years in a large hospital or Medical college.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Age Limit:Applicants must fall in the age-bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation is applicable as stated in the advertisement above.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.44,900 – Rs.1,4,2400.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of 2 phases viz Written Test and an Interview/ Skill Test/ Practical Test/ Technical Test.Important Dates:Start date for Submission of Online Application – 11th July 2018Last Date for Registration process and Online payment – 8th August 2018Last date for Submission of Online Application – 12th August 2018Last Date for Submission of Application – 13th August 2018Application Fee:Unreserved/OBC Category – Rs.500SC/ ST Category (UP) – Rs.300