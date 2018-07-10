GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SGPIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2018: 495 Sister Grade-II Posts, Apply Online From 11th July 2018

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPIMS), Lucknow Recruitment 2018 aims to fill 495 vacancies for various posts.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 10, 2018, 7:56 PM IST
Image for representation only.
SGPIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 495 vacancies for the post of Sister Grade - II has been released on the official website of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow - sgpgi.ac.in.

The application process for this recruitment drive is scheduled to begin from 11th July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 8th August 2018.

SGPIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Sister Grade - II: 495
Unreserved – 278
OBC – 118
SC – 84
ST - 15

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery from a recognized Institute or equivalent. BSc Nursing should be a registered ‘A’ Grade Nurse and midwife with the State Nursing Council. Preference would be given to those who have experience of 3 years in a large hospital or Medical college.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://5.9.212.47/pgi_sistergrade/images/Advt.%20Staff%20Nurse_Trama_Center%202018-19.pdf

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age-bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation is applicable as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.44,900 – Rs.1,4,2400.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of 2 phases viz Written Test and an Interview/ Skill Test/ Practical Test/ Technical Test.

Important Dates:
Start date for Submission of Online Application – 11th July 2018
Last Date for Registration process and Online payment – 8th August 2018
Last date for Submission of Online Application – 12th August 2018
Last Date for Submission of Application – 13th August 2018

Application Fee:
Unreserved/OBC Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST Category (UP) – Rs.300

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
