Shab-e-Barat 2020: All You Need to Know

The name of the festival is composed of two words: Shab means night and Barat translates into innocence and salvation.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 8, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
Shab-e-Barat 2020: All You Need to Know
Image for representation. (Image: AP)

Shab-e-Barat, also known as Bara’at Night, the Night of Fortune and Forgiveness, is observed on the 14th and 15th night of Sha’aban, which fall is the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.

It is celebrated on the full moon night. This year, the month of Shaban started on March 25, thus Shab-e-Barat will begin from the evening of April 8, and it will go on till April 9.

The name of the festival is composed of two words: Shab means night and Barat translates into innocence and salvation.

According to the Islamic faith, Shab-e-Barat is the “night of records”, and it is believed that on the night of the festival Allah descends to earth to write fortunes for people based upon their previous year's deeds. It is considered that the God forgives sinners.

Members of the Muslim community visit graveyards to light candles and remember their deceased ancestors and pray for their salvation.

On Shab-e-Barat 2020, here are the messages to share with your loved ones

1. May this Shab-e-Barat mercy, blessing, benefit, pardon and forgiveness descend upon the people of the earth.

2. On this night of forgiveness, take time to figure out all the people who wronged you intentionally and unintentionally. Remember them in your prayers and forgive them.

3. My dear friend, I take this opportunity to seek your forgiveness. If I hurt you intentionally and inadvertently, then remember I stand to be forgiven.

4. Allah, this is a special prayer, make everything beautiful for me and my family this coming year.

5. Shab-e-Barat mubarak. May Allah shower his countless blessings on you and your family.

