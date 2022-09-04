Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Naseeruddin Shah Members of Tukde-tukde Gang's Sleeper Cell: MP Home Minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday termed actors Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, and lyricist Javed Akhtar “members of tukde-tukde gang’s sleeper cell”.

Mishra accused them of not condemning the murder of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and the setting of a woman ablaze in Jharkhand recently and said this reflects their ”cheap mentality”.

”Recently, our daughter was set ablaze in Jharkhand. Has she said anything? No. If anything happens in the BJP-ruled state, then you see Naseeruddin Shah fearing about staying in the country. Then there is an award returning gang that will get active and they will shout,” the minister said.

“This reflects their ”cheap mentality”. How can they be called decent or secular? It is a matter of thought. They all are exposed,” he said.

”Actually, people like Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Naseeruddin Shah among others are all members of the Tukde Tukde gang’s sleeper cell. Tell me whether she had said anything on the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, no she didn’t,” Mishra told reporters on Friday.

