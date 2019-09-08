Shabana Azmi Joins Kejriwal's Anti-dengue Initiative under '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' Campaign

Mumbai: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi joined Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's anti-dengue initiative, which calls for a thorough inspection of houses for stagnant water.

Azmi congratulated Kejriwal for his efforts to combat the menace of dengue and asked her followers to ensure there's no standing water at any place in their homes.

I support @ArvindKejriwal .If all of us inspect our homes for just 10 minutes every Sunday morn we can successfully combat dengue. Make sure there's no standing water at any place in your home, and if there is, pour it out, replace it or pour oil over it.#10Hafte10Baje10Minute — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 7, 2019

Earlier in the day, the ace actor said that she was shocked to know that most people in Mumbai do not let officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to enter their homes in order to track dengue mosquitoes.

"I was shocked when BMC officers who checked my home for #Dengue said that most people do not let them enter their homes!" Azmi tweeted on Saturday.

Cautioning people about stagnant water being the breeding grounds of dengue mosquitoes, she further wrote in the same tweet: "Flowers in vases are breeders of #Dengue. Water must be changed every day without fail. Check theres no stagnant water in your homes."

In the ongoing monsoon season, the mosquito-borne disease dengue is on the rise all over India, with cases being reported in Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Dehradun and other parts of the country.

As per reports, a 13-year-old boy in Hyderabad and a 24-year-old woman in Kolkata succumbed to the disease recently. It is being suspected that dengue has claimed 50 lives in Telangana. In Dehradun, the death toll due to dengue is six so far, the recent victim being an 18-year-old girl.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.