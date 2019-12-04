Police Granted 7-day Custody of 4 Accused in Telangana Veterinarian Rape and Murder Case

Hyderabad: The First Additional District and Sessions Judge Court in Mahabubnagar granted seven days police custody to the four suspects in the gruesome Shadnagar rape-murder case on Wednesday evening.

The suspects, who are currently lodged in the Central Prison at Cherlapally, are expected to be taken into custody by the Shadnagar police on Thursday morning after the court order reaches the prison authorities.

The Telangana police will then grill the four accused, who are being held for raping and murdering a veterinary doctor six days ago, to find out more details about their modus operandi in the case. Earlier, the Cyberabad Police had filed a petition seeking police custody of the four for 10 days.

The Shadnagar police had on last Friday arrested the four, Mohammed Arif, 26, J. Shiva, J. Naveen, and C. Chennakeshavulu alias Chenna, all residents of Makthal of Narayanpet district. They were taken to court amid high security, and the court remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days.

The Telangana government has setup a fast-track court to try the four men even as protests continued over the incident here and other parts of the state. The government designated the court of First Additional District and Sessions Judge in Mahabubnagar district as special court for speedy trial of the case.

Against the backdrop of the case, the state government on Wednesday said cases of crime against women and woman missing should be registered immediately by police on receipt of the complaint. The decision for the 'Zero FIR' system came after several political parties raised the issue of delay in police action in the Hyderabad incident.

