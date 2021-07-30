CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shah Has Asked Me to Ensure Good Governance: Karnataka CM
1-MIN READ

Shah Has Asked Me to Ensure Good Governance: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

He (Shah) asked me to give good governance in the state. I assured him that whatever faith you have reposed in me, I will do, the newly-appointed chief minister said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked him to ensure “good governance" in the state.

“He (Shah) asked me to give good governance in the state. I assured him that whatever faith you have reposed in me, I will do," the newly-appointed chief minister told PTI .

Amit Shah also tweeted, “Met the Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri Basavaraj Bommai  Ji. My best wishes to him and his team in taking the state to newer heights.

first published:July 30, 2021, 15:12 IST