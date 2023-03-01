With his government under pressure from the opposition over the Ajnala controversy, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will meet union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday in connection with the law and order situation in the state.

Punjab government sources said that the meeting will take place in the afternoon during which the CM is expected to brief Shah about the current situation in the state and also the latest incident in Ajnala, in which the supporters of controversial Khalistan separatist turned preacher Amritpal Singh stormed into a police station seeking the release of an aide.

Government sources said that the CM was concerned about the recent developments particularly, the “mobilisation” of pro-Khalistan supporters by Amritpal and could discuss the action plan to take on subversive elements.

“There is a consensus in the government that it can’t allow these activities to remain unchecked as it could take the state back to the turmoil years of the 1980s,’’ commented an officer.

Mann, himself, had publicly unravelled his apprehensions. “There are some people who get funds from abroad to disturb peace, sometimes via drones in Punjab. They come because their bosses are determined to disturb Punjab,’’ he said.

Sources said that with Amritpal continuing to cock a snook at the security establishment with his controversial statements, the opposition was getting a stick to beat the government with, terming its response as “little” and “ineffective”. The opposition has pointed out several such instances including the one on Wednesday when Amritpal addressed a rural gathering on the death anniversary of Khalistani terrorist and former head of Bhindranwale Tiger Force Gurbachan Singh Manochahal in Manchahal village in Tarn Taran.

“He continues to make not just controversial statements, but even brazenly attends such events to mark the anniversaries of slain Khalistan terrorists. The government has to take a call and clamp down before it’s too late,’’ commented an intelligence officer.

What has also caused alarm in security circles is the fact that the Khalistan sympathiser was drawing decent crowds in his gatherings and his posters had surfaced almost in every place in the state. “He may not be Bhindranwale 2.0 as yet but if he and his supporters continue to be allowed to grow in stature, it will be difficult for the government to control it,’’ the officer added.

Before holding a discussion with the Punjab CM, scheduled for March 2, the home ministry took stock of the situation in Punjab with intelligence and investigating agencies, including IB, R&AW, and NIA, on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, the agencies briefed about the growing menace of pro-Khalistani entities in Punjab and also updated about the activities of these groups in other countries.

News18 has learnt that the recent developments and Khalistani movement in Punjab, with its new leaders, was also discussed.

Though there was no discussion on one entity, new leaders and their influence in the state were also part of the briefing.

Top officials of various agencies have also provided data and recent inputs in connection with the law and order situation in Punjab.

It is expected that the Centre may provide the required help to Punjab, following the meeting between Shah and Mann. Though, no immediate action from the Centre has been planned so far on Amritpal Singh.

