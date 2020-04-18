Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shah Reviews Lockdown Situation, Takes Stock of Supply of Essential Commodities

The home minister also reviewed the working of a 24x7 control room set up to monitor the coronavirus pandemic and coordinate with states and union territories.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
A civic worker disinfects a street during the lockdown in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the prevailing situation in the country during the ongoing lockdown and took stock of the supply of essential commodities, officials said.

During the meeting, he was apprised about the steps taken by the home ministry to provide support to migrant workers who are stranded in different parts of the country.

Shah also reviewed the working of a 24x7 control room set up to monitor the coronavirus pandemic and coordinate with states and union territories.

"The home minister reviewed the working of MHA control room and reviewed COVID-19 situation in various states in a meeting with officers. The control room is operational 24x7 and is coordinating with states as well as with various ministries of central government," a ministry spokesperson said.

The meeting was attended by his two junior ministers G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officers.

Earlier, Shah called up Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh and conveyed his deep appreciation for effective lockdown and excellent services rendered by all ranks of J&K Police. He also complimented the Jammu and Kashmir Police for good counter-terrorism and law and order management in the union territory.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 24 for 21 days -- till April 14 -- in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was further extended till May 3.

