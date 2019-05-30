English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh, Kangana, Rajnikanth, Rahul Dravid: Who's Who of India Invited for Modi's Swearing-in
Over 8,000 guests are expected to attend the ceremony at the forecourt of the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan today.
A file photo of Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut.
New Delhi: The who's who of the country from sports legends Rahul Dravid and Saina Nehwal to movie superstars Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan have been invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, sources said.
Industry bigwigs such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata have also been invited for the event, they said.
Former sprinter P T Usha, cricketers Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Harbhajan Singh, badminton ace Saina Nehwal, badminton coach Pulella Gopichand and gymnast Dipa Karmakar are among the sports personalities invited to the ceremony, the sources said.
Several film stars, including Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Bhansali, Karan Johar and Rajnikanth, have also been invited.
Besides Ambani, Adani and Tata, business honchos Ajay Piramal, John Chambers and Bill Gates have also been extended invitation for Modi's swearing-in.
IMF Managing Director and Chairman Christine Lagarde has also been invited, sources said.
However, there was no confirmation on the invitees who have confirmed their presence.
Capping his spectacular election victory, Modi will take oath along with a new council of ministers on Thursday for a second term at a glittering ceremony to be attended by opposition leaders, corporate honchos, film stars and a galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC countries.
Over 8,000 guests are expected to attend the ceremony at the forecourt of the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan which is generally used for according ceremonial reception to visiting heads of state.
Leaders of BIMSTEC countries, including President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, President of Myanmar U Win Myint and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, have already confirmed their attendance.
From Thailand, its Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach will represent the country at the ceremony. Besides India, BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.
The government has also invited Kyrgyz President and current chair of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Sooronbay Jeenbekov, and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth for the event. Both the leaders have confirmed their participation.
All prominent opposition leaders, chief ministers and governors have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony.
The opposition leaders who have been invited include Congress president Rahul Gandhi, TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka Chief Minister
H D Kumaraswamy, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
