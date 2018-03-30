English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan on Working in Zero: I am Growing Up Very Fast into a Child
The 52-year-old actor took to Twitter to thank the film's director Aanand L Rai and the team for the experience.
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan today said he is enjoying working on his upcoming film Zero as the process is making him feel as if he is "growing up very fast into a child". The 52-year-old actor took to Twitter to thank the film's director Aanand L Rai and the team for the experience.
"I am loving and living making 'Zero' the film. Thanks @aanandlrai and the whole team for this. Only way to describe it is 'I am growing up very fast into a child... Very fast'," Shah Rukh tweeted.
The actor plays a vertically challenged man in the movie, which is slated to be released on December 20. Shah Rukh reunites with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the film.
