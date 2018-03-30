GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan on Working in Zero: I am Growing Up Very Fast into a Child

The 52-year-old actor took to Twitter to thank the film's director Aanand L Rai and the team for the experience.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2018, 7:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan on Working in Zero: I am Growing Up Very Fast into a Child
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan today said he is enjoying working on his upcoming film Zero as the process is making him feel as if he is "growing up very fast into a child". The 52-year-old actor took to Twitter to thank the film's director Aanand L Rai and the team for the experience.

"I am loving and living making 'Zero' the film. Thanks @aanandlrai and the whole team for this. Only way to describe it is 'I am growing up very fast into a child... Very fast'," Shah Rukh tweeted.



The actor plays a vertically challenged man in the movie, which is slated to be released on December 20. Shah Rukh reunites with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the film.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Devastated' Steve Smith Makes Tearful Apology for Ball-tampering Scandal

'Devastated' Steve Smith Makes Tearful Apology for Ball-tampering Scandal

Recommended For You