Shah Rukh Khan | The Most Intelligent Mind In Showbiz

He continues to win adulation over several platforms nationally.



He has a global acceptance that very few have witnessed in their lifetime.



He is an undisputed Badshah of Bollywood.

Read on to know how Shah Rukh Khan, who despite being an outsider in the industry, continues to rule and makes sure his dreams grow bigger.

Knows What Works For Him



Shah Rukh Khan is one of the bankable actors in India. The fact that he understands his strengths and weaknesses really well, he never had to make an effort to achieve success. He kicked of his journey with negative roles, but slowly turned into a romantic hero. He joined the industry 4 years after Salman and Aamir did. While he was doing masters, he had seen their films but never saw himself being pitted against them. As he said, they were always there from whom he could learn something. Even though he doesn’t have the natural talent of Salman Khan or studied conscientiousness of Aamir Khan to achieve what he has, he thinks, he remains blessed. He showed his willingness to experiment with roles but faced failure. Nonetheless, he remained focused and cashed in on his chocolate-hero image, and also created a huge fan base with his wit and sense of humor.





He realized that he does not have looks of Salman Khan or skills like Aamir Khan but Shah Rukh Khan has established him as a wholesome entertainer and he has done it quiet well.







Despite all the criticism that has come his way- whether it is around the choice of his films, or his conscious decision to stick to one genre, we can’t deny the fact that he enjoys monstrous success that many haven’t been able to earn. This goes on to explain why he has been incredibly intelligent in staying successful for that long.



Strikes a chord with common man



The ‘Zero’ star has been incredibly smart in doing activities that had helped him bridge the gap with the commoners. His rags to riches story might sound a Bollywood potboiler, but the middle-class Delhi boy came to Mumbai with just Rs 1,500 in his pocket, and hopes and dreams. One of the biggest reasons for his success is that his struggles, his hardships resonate with the public. Unlike his competitors, he had no contacts, no relative in the industry to help him.





A Marketing genius



Khan has given us several unforgettable characters such as Ajay/Vicky in Baazigar, Raj in DDLJ, Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabir Khan in Chak De! India, and Mohan Bhargav in Swades. So while is an incredible actor, many would love to admit that he is even a better marketer. When it comes to selling something, SRK leaves no stone unturned.

Remember his promotional campaign for Ra.One? Despite lukewarm response, it did extraordinary business. He started marketing campaign for Ra.One 200 days ahead of the release. He spent 1.5 billion rupees on Ra.One, more than half of which was directed at marketing. That did work for him



He is often praised for his films' promotional activities.

For Raees, SRK boarded a train from Mumbai to Delhi.







For Dilwale, he planned a 20-day campaign







Zero was the first Bollywood association for WhatsApp and Snapchat that made special stickers and AR (artificial reality) lens respectively for the film.



Still Relevant To Brands











Even though his recent films – Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero haven’t been successful at the box office, and doesn’t have any big release yet, brands haven't stopped betting on him.







According to a Duff and Phelps report titled 'The Bold, the Beautiful and the Brilliant- India’s most powerful celebrity brand'. Shah Rukh’s brand value came down 43 percent from $106 million in 2017 to $61 million in 2018.

But when it comes to products related to tech and family, SRK sells.

So while the youngsters (16-25) would prefer Ranbir and Ranveer, those aged 25-30 plus know who Shah Rukh Khan is which makes brands feel that the actor is relevant to them.