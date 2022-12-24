Shah Rukh Khan to Anil Kapoor, Bollywood Stars With Another Home in Dubai

Celebrities are known for their luxurious lifestyle, which they have earned by putting in lots of hard work and dedication to their craft. The luxurious lifestyle includes high-end fashion statements, a side business and even lavish real estate. Several A-lister actors invest in real estate and own more than one property not in the city but also around the world.

Speaking of owning homes around the world, Dubai is the second home to many Bollywood celebrities. The stars are often seen spending a lot of time in the beautiful city and sharing sneak peeks of their vacation. Dubai is known for its palm trees, amazing architectural structures, sky-scrapper and most importantly the luxurious life among others.

Here is the list of actors who are proud owners of an estate in Dubai as well.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan is a proud owner of a villa in K Frond of Palm Jumeriah. This villa was gifted to the actor by Nakheel, a Dubai-based property developer. The actor often jets off to Dubai and enjoys the time in the city.

2. Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 winner and household face in Telly world has recently bought an apartment in Dubai and has shared a glimpse of her abode on social media platforms. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi gave their Dubai house tour to all their fans. The place is fully furnished with a spacious balcony and private pool.

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

One of the Bollywood power couples is the owner of a lavish villa in Dubai. According to a report by Times Of India, the couple owns a mansion at Sanctuary Falls with several amenities.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty had a two-bedroom condo in Burj Khalifa gifted by her husband Raj Kundra, but she sold it in 2016 and now is a proud owner of a plush pad in the city.

Sohail Khan

Bollywood actor Sohail Khan purchased luxurious apartments on a single floor in Dubai. If reports are to be believed by The Indian Express, Sohail booked apartments in Dubai’s Signature Residences as an investment.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor are reportedly having a two-bedroom flat in the Ritz and have invested in real estate.

