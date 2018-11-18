GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan 'Unofficially, Unabashedly' Declares Himself Ambassador of 'Maharaja' Air India

Responding to the star's appreciation, Air India said it is humbled when 'King Khan' is the brand ambassador for 'Maharaja'.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2018, 10:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan 'Unofficially, Unabashedly' Declares Himself Ambassador of 'Maharaja' Air India
File photo of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. (Image Courtesy: AP)
Loading...
New Delhi: Impressed by Air India's services, cine star Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday said "unofficially and unabashedly" he wants to declare himself as the ambassador of the national carrier.

Responding to the star's appreciation, Air India said it is humbled when 'King Khan' is the brand ambassador for 'Maharaja'.

Debt-laden Air India is working on ways to turn around its fortunes and there have been instances of the airline facing flak from customers for poor services.

Against this backdrop, the airline also said the star's words of appreciation are encouraging.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is also known as 'King Khan', took an Air India flight from New York to Mumbai. He landed in Mumbai on Sunday, according to an airline official.

"Unofficially & Unabashedly I want to declare myself the ambassador of @airindia...," Khan said in a tweet.

"Thank u to the ground staff and the wonderful pilots for a hospitable warm & beautiful journey...Maharaja, Maharaja hi hota hai...," he said.

Air India tweeted saying it is always a pleasure for 'Maharaja' to serve 'King Khan'.

"The Air India family is so happy to see your kind words of appreciation which are so encouraging for us. We are truly humbled when 'King Khan' is the brand ambassador for 'Maharaja'," the airline said.

Among others, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha retweeted Khan's tweet about Air India.

At present, there is no official brand ambassador of Air India
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...