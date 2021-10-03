Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Detained in Drug Seizure Case; NCB Apprehends Seven Others

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, was detained on Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over a drug seizure on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast on Saturday night, multiple top sources told News18. According to the sources, Aryan Khan is currently being questioned by the agency’s sleuths.

In a development that is bound to send shockwaves through the film industry, top sources told News18 that Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp chats are being examined and he could be charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, if the agency finds his involvement.

The NCB sleuths, who raided Cordelia cruise after it departed from Mumbai, seized drugs such as cocaine, hashish and MD from the alleged rave party on board the ship.

“On the basis of specific information, officials of NCB Mumbai conducted a raid on Cordelia cruise, which was bound from Mumbai to Goa on 02.10.2021. During the operation, all suspects as per the information were searched and various drugs like MDMA/ Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and charas have been recovered. A total of 8 persons, including 2 females, have been apprehended and their role being investigated in relation to the said recovery. NCB Mumbai has registered Crime no. Cr 94/21 in this matter. Further investigation is underway,” NCB said in a statement on Sunday morning.

