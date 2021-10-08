Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Will Have to Follow This Routine in Arthur Road Jail

Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan’s bail application was rejected by a court on Friday hearing the case of the drug bust conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau on a cruise off the Mumbai coast last week. However, ‘no special treatment’ will be given to Aryan, who will be treated like ‘every other under trial prisoner’, sources told CNN-News18. LIVE: Aryan Khan’s Bail Rejected; To be Lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail

Aryan and other accused in the case will be quarantined at Arthur Road Jail, and they will be be lodged in a quarantine cell made inside the jail compartment for three to five days, sources said. Even though their Covid-19 RT-PCR test is negative, according to jail guidelines, new prison inmates should be kept in a quarantine cell for three to five days.

Here is Everything You Need to Know About Aryan Khan’s Routine in Jail, According to Sources:

• The accused will be woken up by jail officials at 6 AM every morning.

• They will be served breakfast by 7 AM.

• Only jail food will be given. No outside home food will be allowed.

• By 11 AM, lunch will be served to the accused. Both lunch and dinner will include Chapati, sabzi and Dal rice, and nothing else.

• After lunch, the prisoners are usually allowed to roam, but in case of Aryan Khan and others, they will not be allowed until their quarantine period of five days is completed.

• If Aryan Khan and others want extra food from canteen, charges have to be paid. The money can come through a money order.

• In the evening, food is given by 6 PM but as many prisoners have food by 8 PM, they are allowed to keep the plate with themselves.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan (23) and the other two accused. The court on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others arrested in the case in 14-day judicial remand after their NCB custody ended.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, opposed the bail applications of the three accused. After hearing the arguments, the magistrate denied bail to Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, saying their applications were not maintainable.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested these three along with some others over the last weekend after raiding the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on Saturday evening. The central agency had claimed to have recovered drugs from the ship. A total of 18 persons have been arrested so far in the case.

