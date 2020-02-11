Shahdara Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Shahdara (शाहदरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East Delhi region and Shahdara district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh. Shahdara is part of 3. East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,89,332 eligible electors, of which 99,479 were male, 89,848 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shahdara in 2020 is 903.19.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Shahdara, there are a total of 2957 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,69,959 eligible electors, of which 90,548 were male, 79,342 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,56,148 eligible electors, of which 83,337 were male, 72,743 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,52,797 eligible electors, of which 81,800 were male, 70,943 female.

The number of service voters in Shahdara in 2015 was 63. In 2013, there were 63 and in 2008 there were 54.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Ram Niwas Goel of AAP won in this seat by defeating Jitender Singh Shunty of BJP by a margin of 11,731 votes which was 9.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 49.49% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Jitender Singh Shunty of BJP won in this seat defeating Narender Nath of INC by a margin of 15,117 votes which was 14.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.96% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Dr Narender Nath of INC won in this seat defeating Jitender Singh Shunty of BJP by a margin of 1,536 votes which was 1.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.89% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 62. Shahdara Assembly segment of East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Gautam Gambhir won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants. In 2013, 11 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 14 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Shahdara are: Indu (BSP), Narender Nath (INC), Ram Niwas Goel (AAP), Sanjay Goyal (BJP), Allah Bakash (RJP), Nishant Sharma (PBI), Ranjana Munesh Chauhan (BSNP), Vimla (SBP).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.8%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 69.68%, while it was 67.64% in 2013. In 2008, 57.16% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -3.88%.

Shahdara

SHAHDARA, EAST DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 183 polling stations in 62. Shahdara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 155. In 2013 there were 155 polling stations and in 2008, there were 152.

Extent:

62. Shahdara constituency comprises of the following areas of Shahdara district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 81 Ward No. 81 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 82 Ward No. 82 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 84 (Part) EB No. 1-47 and 110-121. 4 municipal wards (Dilshad Colony, Vivek Vihar, Jhilmil, Shahdara) of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Shahdara is 3.89 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110031, 110032, 110095

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Shahdara is: 28°39'35.6"N 77°15'59.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Shahdara results.

