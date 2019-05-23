English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shahdol Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shahdol (शहडोल) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
12. Shahdol is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vindhya Pradesh region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.35% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 44.76%. The estimated literacy level of Shahdol is 67.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dalpat Singh Paraste of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,41,301 votes which was 24.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.25% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.08% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.51% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Shahdol was: Dalpat Singh Paraste (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,06,746 men, 7,54,219 women and 51 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shahdol Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Shahdol is: 23.5 81.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: शहडोल, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); শাহদোল, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); शहडोल, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); શાહડોલ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஷாடோல், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); శహడోల్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಶಹ್ದೋಲ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഷാദ്ധോൽ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Shahdol Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BSCP
--
--
Kamla Prasad Baiga
BJP
--
--
Himadri Singh
CVGP
--
--
Meera Singh
PPI(D)
--
--
Lakshyapat Singh
IND
--
--
Gokul Singh
GGP
--
--
Vimal Singh Korche
BSP
--
--
Mohadal Singh Pav
INC
--
--
Pramila Singh
IND
--
--
Durga Mosi
IND
--
--
Jhamaklal
IND
--
--
Narayan Singh Uike
IND
--
--
Manna Singh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
CPI
--
--
Bahan Keshkali Kol
