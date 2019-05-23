Shahdol Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Himadri Singh BJP Himadri Singh LEADING

Shahdol Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSCP -- -- Kamla Prasad Baiga BJP -- -- Himadri Singh CVGP -- -- Meera Singh PPI(D) -- -- Lakshyapat Singh IND -- -- Gokul Singh GGP -- -- Vimal Singh Korche BSP -- -- Mohadal Singh Pav INC -- -- Pramila Singh IND -- -- Durga Mosi IND -- -- Jhamaklal IND -- -- Narayan Singh Uike IND -- -- Manna Singh NOTA -- -- Nota CPI -- -- Bahan Keshkali Kol

12. Shahdol is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vindhya Pradesh region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.35% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 44.76%. The estimated literacy level of Shahdol is 67.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dalpat Singh Paraste of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,41,301 votes which was 24.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.25% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Rajesh Nandini Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13,415 votes which was 2.13% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 41.82% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.08% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.51% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Shahdol was: Dalpat Singh Paraste (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,06,746 men, 7,54,219 women and 51 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Shahdol is: 23.5 81.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: शहडोल, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); শাহদোল, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); शहडोल, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); શાહડોલ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஷாடோல், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); శహడోల్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಶಹ್ದೋಲ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഷാദ്ധോൽ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).