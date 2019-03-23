Shaheed Diwas 2019: Twitter Hails Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Thapar on Martyrs' Day

Tributes to great Indian freedom fighters #BhagatSingh, #Rajguru & #Sukhdev on their Martyrdom Day today.



It was #OnThisDay in 1931 that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev & Rajguru were executed after they were sentenced to death in the #Lahore conspiracy case. pic.twitter.com/dR8CjD7gEw — Chowkidar Raghuveer Jaybhaye (@raghunathJaybh2) March 23, 2019

"I will climb the gallows gladly and show to the world as to how bravely the revolutionaries can sacrifice,me

themselves for the cause"

-#Saheed #bhagatsingh #23rdMarch is Martyrdom day,We pay our Deepest Tribute and Revolutionary Salute in memory of Rajguru,sukhdev #bhagatsingh pic.twitter.com/T8PGBRW8HZ — आकृति भार्गव (@Aakriti_Bhargav) March 23, 2019

#RememberingOurRealHeros



Exactly 88 years ago #OnThisDay three young freedom fighters split their blood to save ours ! The sacrifices will always be remembered. Salute to Shaheed #BhagatSingh, #Rajguru & #Sukhdev on the day of their martyrdom. #ShaheedDivas #शहीददिवस pic.twitter.com/R2IO5TaPNK — Nileshkumar Kulkarni (@NileshkumarMK) March 23, 2019

I pay my Tribute to #BhagatSingh, #Rajguru and #Sukhdev who were sentenced to death in the #LahoreConspiracyCase and ordered to be hanged on 24 March 1931. The schedule was moved forward by 11 hours and the three were hanged on 23 March 1931 at 7:30 pm in the #Lahore jail. pic.twitter.com/YzZdefnFvk — Pankaj Maurya (@pankaj_m_2606) March 23, 2019

-#Saheed #bhagatsingh #23rdMarch is Martyrdom day,We pay our Deepest Tribute and Revolutionary Salute in memory of Rajguru,sukhdev #bhagatsingh pic.twitter.com/ehCtn1d8td — Sharad Singh (@Im_sharadsingh) March 22, 2019

Bhagat Singh Chowk in Lahore where #BhagatSingh, #Rajguru & #Sukhdev were hanged on 23rd March 1931.

Tributes to the revolutionaries on their martyrdom day for their ultimate sacrifice for India.Long live the revolution 🇮🇳#ShaheedDiwas pic.twitter.com/NLG12tRHYx — Chowkidar Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) March 23, 2019