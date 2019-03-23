LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Shaheed Diwas 2019: Twitter Hails Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Thapar on Martyrs' Day

India celebrates Shaheed Diwas on March 23 every year to pay its respects to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru, who were stripped off their esteem and executed before dawn.

News18.com

Updated:March 23, 2019, 8:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shaheed Diwas 2019: Twitter Hails Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Thapar on Martyrs' Day
File photo of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
Loading...
New Delhi: On 88th martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru, India commemorates its fallen sons who relentlessly struggled for the country's freedom from the British colonisers. India celebrates Shaheed Diwas on March 23 every year to pay its respects to the trio who were stripped off their esteem and executed before dawn for their alleged involvement in the killing of John Saunders. In October 1928, the trio confused Saunders with JA Scott, a police officer who was believed to have thrashed Lala Lajpat Rai during a lathi charge.

On Saturday, social media was flooded with messages of patriotism and ‘Shaheed Diwas’, ‘Bhagat Singh’ and ‘Sukhdev’ emerged as top trends on Twitter. Some tweets have been enlisted below.
























| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram