Shaheed Diwas 2019: Twitter Hails Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Thapar on Martyrs' Day

Tributes to great Indian freedom fighters #BhagatSingh, #Rajguru & #Sukhdev on their Martyrdom Day today.



It was #OnThisDay in 1931 that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev & Rajguru were executed after they were sentenced to death in the #Lahore conspiracy case. pic.twitter.com/dR8CjD7gEw — Chowkidar Raghuveer Jaybhaye (@raghunathJaybh2) March 23, 2019

"I will climb the gallows gladly and show to the world as to how bravely the revolutionaries can sacrifice,me

themselves for the cause"

-#Saheed #bhagatsingh #23rdMarch is Martyrdom day,We pay our Deepest Tribute and Revolutionary Salute in memory of Rajguru,sukhdev #bhagatsingh pic.twitter.com/T8PGBRW8HZ — आकृति भार्गव (@Aakriti_Bhargav) March 23, 2019

#RememberingOurRealHeros



Exactly 88 years ago #OnThisDay three young freedom fighters split their blood to save ours ! The sacrifices will always be remembered. Salute to Shaheed #BhagatSingh, #Rajguru & #Sukhdev on the day of their martyrdom. #ShaheedDivas #शहीददिवस pic.twitter.com/R2IO5TaPNK — Nileshkumar Kulkarni (@NileshkumarMK) March 23, 2019

I pay my Tribute to #BhagatSingh, #Rajguru and #Sukhdev who were sentenced to death in the #LahoreConspiracyCase and ordered to be hanged on 24 March 1931. The schedule was moved forward by 11 hours and the three were hanged on 23 March 1931 at 7:30 pm in the #Lahore jail. pic.twitter.com/YzZdefnFvk — Pankaj Maurya (@pankaj_m_2606) March 23, 2019

"I will climb the gallows gladly and show to the world as to how bravely the revolutionaries can sacrifice,me

themselves for the cause"

-#Saheed #bhagatsingh #23rdMarch is Martyrdom day,We pay our Deepest Tribute and Revolutionary Salute in memory of Rajguru,sukhdev #bhagatsingh pic.twitter.com/ehCtn1d8td — Sharad Singh (@Im_sharadsingh) March 22, 2019

#SaturdayMotivation

Bhagat Singh Chowk in Lahore where #BhagatSingh, #Rajguru & #Sukhdev were hanged on 23rd March 1931.

Tributes to the revolutionaries on their martyrdom day for their ultimate sacrifice for India.Long live the revolution 🇮🇳#ShaheedDiwas pic.twitter.com/NLG12tRHYx — Chowkidar Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) March 23, 2019

On 88th martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru, India commemorates its fallen sons who relentlessly struggled for the country's freedom from the British colonisers. India celebrates Shaheed Diwas on March 23 every year to pay its respects to the trio who were stripped off their esteem and executed before dawn for their alleged involvement in the killing of John Saunders. In October 1928, the trio confused Saunders with JA Scott, a police officer who was believed to have thrashed Lala Lajpat Rai during a lathi charge.On Saturday, social media was flooded with messages of patriotism and ‘Shaheed Diwas’, ‘Bhagat Singh’ and ‘Sukhdev’ emerged as top trends on Twitter. Some tweets have been enlisted below.