Shaheed Diwas 2019: Twitter Hails Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Thapar on Martyrs' Day
India celebrates Shaheed Diwas on March 23 every year to pay its respects to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru, who were stripped off their esteem and executed before dawn.
File photo of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
On Saturday, social media was flooded with messages of patriotism and ‘Shaheed Diwas’, ‘Bhagat Singh’ and ‘Sukhdev’ emerged as top trends on Twitter. Some tweets have been enlisted below.
Tributes to great Indian freedom fighters #BhagatSingh, #Rajguru & #Sukhdev on their Martyrdom Day today.— Chowkidar Raghuveer Jaybhaye (@raghunathJaybh2) March 23, 2019
It was #OnThisDay in 1931 that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev & Rajguru were executed after they were sentenced to death in the #Lahore conspiracy case. pic.twitter.com/dR8CjD7gEw
"I will climb the gallows gladly and show to the world as to how bravely the revolutionaries can sacrifice,me— आकृति भार्गव (@Aakriti_Bhargav) March 23, 2019
themselves for the cause"
-#Saheed #bhagatsingh #23rdMarch is Martyrdom day,We pay our Deepest Tribute and Revolutionary Salute in memory of Rajguru,sukhdev #bhagatsingh pic.twitter.com/T8PGBRW8HZ
#RememberingOurRealHeros— Nileshkumar Kulkarni (@NileshkumarMK) March 23, 2019
Exactly 88 years ago #OnThisDay three young freedom fighters split their blood to save ours ! The sacrifices will always be remembered. Salute to Shaheed #BhagatSingh, #Rajguru & #Sukhdev on the day of their martyrdom. #ShaheedDivas #शहीददिवस pic.twitter.com/R2IO5TaPNK
I pay my Tribute to #BhagatSingh, #Rajguru and #Sukhdev who were sentenced to death in the #LahoreConspiracyCase and ordered to be hanged on 24 March 1931. The schedule was moved forward by 11 hours and the three were hanged on 23 March 1931 at 7:30 pm in the #Lahore jail. pic.twitter.com/YzZdefnFvk— Pankaj Maurya (@pankaj_m_2606) March 23, 2019
"I will climb the gallows gladly and show to the world as to how bravely the revolutionaries can sacrifice,me— Sharad Singh (@Im_sharadsingh) March 22, 2019
themselves for the cause"
-#Saheed #bhagatsingh #23rdMarch is Martyrdom day,We pay our Deepest Tribute and Revolutionary Salute in memory of Rajguru,sukhdev #bhagatsingh pic.twitter.com/ehCtn1d8td
#ShaheedDiwas Salute to our Heroes #Sukhadev #BhagatSingh #Rajguru pic.twitter.com/SqMX1jYeMV— sahyadri mountaineering organization (@SahyadriJunnar) March 23, 2019
#saheedDiwas #BhagatSingh #Sukhdev #Rajguru #inqlabjindabad You can crush individual but you cannot crush ideas- 👑BhagatSingh👑 to British🙂 23rd March 1931, Lahore (British India). pic.twitter.com/KnU86cgXKy— N.S Kumar Thakur (@nilabh_shivam) March 23, 2019
#SaturdayMotivation— Chowkidar Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) March 23, 2019
Bhagat Singh Chowk in Lahore where #BhagatSingh, #Rajguru & #Sukhdev were hanged on 23rd March 1931.
Tributes to the revolutionaries on their martyrdom day for their ultimate sacrifice for India.Long live the revolution 🇮🇳#ShaheedDiwas pic.twitter.com/NLG12tRHYx
