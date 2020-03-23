Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shaheed Diwas 2020: Remembering Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar

On this date in 1931, three young revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the British rulers in Lahore jail.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 23, 2020, 9:55 AM IST
Shaheed Diwas 2020: Remembering Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar
File photo of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

India celebrates Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day every year on March 23 and January 30 to remember the brave hearts, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, who sacrificed their lives for the goal of attaining freedom for their country are paid tribute on these days.

Apart from India, Shaheed Diwas is also observed by 14 other nations to pay homage to their freedom fighters.

Shaheed Diwas 2020: Date

The valour and greatness of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar are saluted on March 23 annually.

On January 30, the country pays tribute to father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Shaheed Diwas 2020: History

On this date in 1931, three young revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the British rulers in Lahore jail. The arrest of the three in the Lahore conspiracy case, subsequent hanging and cremation in Sutlej River provided ammunition to the burning pyre of revolution.

Shaheed Diwas 2020: Significance

People across the nation remember the sacrifice made young inspirational souls like Bhagat Singh on this day. Schools and colleges hold events on poetry, speech or drama to pay tribute to the revolutionaries, who were not deterred even in the face of death.

Top broadcasters play the movie adaptation of Bhagat Singh and his comrades’ lives on this day.

