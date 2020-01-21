Shaheen Bagh Delegation Meets Delhi L-G, Says 'Open to Solutions' Over Protests on Citizenship Act

New Delhi: An eight member delegation from the protest site at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday met Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, saying they are "open to coming up with a solution" over the road blockage in light of the ongoing protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Thousands of people, including women and children, are protesting for over a month at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act protests (CAA) and the National Register (NRC).

Members of the delegation told CNN-News18 that Baijal has promised "their concerns will be taken to the Home Ministry".

Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Devesh Srivastava and DCP (South-east) Chimnoy Biswal were present in the meeting.

The protests, however, will continue, said delegation member Tasir Ahmed, adding they will wait for an order from the Supreme Court tomorrow.

The delegation has also agreed to discuss a "proper solution to open roads for all school vans during specific exam timings" even though protesters have time and again allowed "school buses and ambulances to pass through the area".

Their statement came a day following an appeal from the Delhi Police to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to unblock the road after parents of schoolchildren expressed "deep anxiety" in view of the forthcoming board examinations.

The police had made a similar appeal last week, asking agitators to unblock the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch in "public interest".

While hearing a petition filed by the Federation of Sarita Vihar Residents Welfare Association last week, a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court had directed the Delhi Police to look into the issue relating to the blockage of the road.

The plea in the high court said that there are many students who are due to take their board exams and the blockage of the stretch will cause them inconvenience.

The petition stated that the Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are approaching in February and March and pre-board exams are to take place shortly and the closure of the roads would cause inconvenience to students.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.