1-min read

Shaheen Bagh Observes 2-minute Silence for Kashmiri Pandits in Solidarity Show

Four Pandits also joined the protest and demanded formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to ensure justice to those killed in Kashmir.

IANS

Updated:January 20, 2020, 11:11 AM IST

File photo of Shaheen Bagh that has become an epicentre of anti-CAA protests.

New Delhi: To show solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits on the day, organised to mark their exodus from the Valley, anti-CAA activists, on protest for over a month, observed two-minute silence at Shaheen Bagh here on Sunday.

Four Pandits also joined the protest and demanded formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to ensure justice to those killed in Kashmir.

"We support the CAA, but the Prime Minister should first think about rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiris and then about others from outside Kashmir. Kashmiris are the most persecuted community," Satish Mahldhar told IANS.

"Initially we faced resistance from protestors. But later they allowed us to voice our concern about Kashmiri Pandits," said Malhdhar.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of displaced Pandits, including children, gathered for a silent sit-in at Jantar Mantar here, to mark the black day when the community was evicted from the Valley 30 years ago.

Led by the Jammu Kashmir Vichar Manch (JKVM), the Kashmir Samiti Delhi, the Roots in Kashmir (RIK) and the Panun Kashmir, the protestors demanded immediate restoration of their human rights as they faced discrimination for years and were given step-motherly treatment.

The community has been organising similar protests for many years now. The recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir have boosted the community's morale.

