News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis 'Dadi' Stopped from Joining Farmers Protest, Detained at Singhu Border

Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis ‘Dadi’ being turned back from Delhi-Haryana’s Singhu border on Tuesday.

Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis ‘Dadi’ being turned back from Delhi-Haryana’s Singhu border on Tuesday.

Bilkis ‘Dadi’ had made headlines last year when she along with other women residents of south Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh staged a sit-in against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bills which grew into a massive movement against the legislation seen as anti-Muslim.

Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis ‘Dadi’ was detained and escorted from Delhi-Haryana’s Singhu border on Tuesday when she attempted to join hundreds of farmers protesting against the new farm bills.

“We are the daughters of farmers. We'll go to support farmers' protest today. We will raise our voice, the government should listen to us,” the elderly activist had said earlier in the day.

Bilkis ‘Dadi’ had made headlines last year when she along with other women residents of south Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh staged a sit-in against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bills which grew into a massive movement against the legislation seen as anti-Muslim.

At the peak of the protest in January this year, several Sikh farmers from unions in Punjab had turned up in Shaheen Bagh to lend support and set up a langar to provide hot meals to those on protest.

Members of more than 30 farmer unions have been camped at Delhi borders for six days now demanding a rollback of farm bills they allege will end the minimum support price (MSP) system and leave farmers at the mercy of corporates.

Small growers fear the new laws will make them vulnerable to competition from big business, and that they could eventually lose price supports for staples such as wheat and rice.

India's vast farm sector contributes nearly 15% of the country's $2.9 trillion economy and employs around half its 1.3 billion people.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...