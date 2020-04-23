Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shahi Imams Appeal to Muslims to Offer Prayers at Home during Ramzan

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the shahi imam of Jama Masjid, in a video message asked people not to venture outside unnecessarily and remain indoors during Ramzan for prayers.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
Shahi Imams Appeal to Muslims to Offer Prayers at Home during Ramzan
Image for representation. (AP)

New Delhi: Shahi imams of Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in the city have appealed to Muslims to offer namaz during the holy month of Ramzan at home and follow lockdown guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the shahi imam of Jama Masjid, in a video message asked people not to venture outside unnecessarily and remain indoors during Ramzan for prayers.

"Two days later auspicious Ramzan is commencing. Namaz and Tarabi(ritual prayer) should be offered at home. Care should be taken that not more than three-four people read Tarabi because large numbers can be harmful for the families and the society in view of the pandemic," Bukhari said.

The holy month of Ramzan marked by fasting by followers of Islam is expected to start from Saturday as per the lunar calendar.

Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid Mufti Mukarram Ahmed said those who are under quarantine and unable to observe 'Roza" (fast) can compensate for it through 'Qaza'.

Such persons can observe fast later on, he said.

Ahmed urged authorities to make necessary arrangements so that people in Muslim-dominated areas could go out in the evenings and early mornings to buy food items to break fasts during Ramzan.

"Lockdown has been imposed due to coronavirus and people have been restricted to their homes. But during Ramzan, authorities should allow shops and vendors in Muslim areas so those observing 'Roza' could buy food for Iftari and Sehri," he said.

The mosques in Delhi are shut due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Delhi Waqf Board that administers over 200 mosques in the city has already issued an advisory for imams regarding Ramzan.

It has asked imams to disseminate official guidelines for coronavirus containment through loudspeakers.

