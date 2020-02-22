Shahjahan and Mumtaz Mahal Graves Get Clay-pack Treatment ahead of Donald Trump's Visit

Ahead of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania’s visit to Taj Mahal in Agra, the replicas of graves of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal are being given a facelift.

Ahead of Trump's visit, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) applied mud therapy to the replicas of the graves of Mughal emperor Shahjahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal for a facelift, the Times Of India reported.

The two-day visit of the US President next week, will see him arriving in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally receive him.

PM Modi will host Trump for a formal lunch at around 3:30 pm, after which the US President will leave for Agra, where he will visit the iconic Taj Mahal on the same day.

This is the first time the replicas of graves have been cleaned ever since the two were buried 368 years ago. The original graves of Shahjahan and Mumtaz lie in a chamber below the crypt containing them.

The clay-pack treatment started last week and would be completed by Friday evening, reported TOI quoting superintending archaeologist (science branch) of ASI, MK Bhatnagar.

Under this clay-pack treatment, a coating of lime-rich clay is applied on the affected part and left to dry, after which flakes are removed from the surface using a soft brush, the report revealed, adding the part where mud was applied is then washed with clean water to get rid of the impurities.

The national daily also reported that the huge brass chandelier installed over the graves was also cleaned with tamarind water.

Trump will depart from New Delhi on February 25.

