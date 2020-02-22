Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Shahjahan and Mumtaz Mahal Graves Get Clay-pack Treatment ahead of Donald Trump's Visit

Ahead of Trump's visit, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) applied mud therapy to the replicas of the graves of Mughal emperor Shahjahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal for a facelift

Trending Desk

Updated:February 22, 2020, 2:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shahjahan and Mumtaz Mahal Graves Get Clay-pack Treatment ahead of Donald Trump's Visit
File photo of the Taj Mahal.

Ahead of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania’s visit to Taj Mahal in Agra, the replicas of graves of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal are being given a facelift.

Ahead of Trump's visit, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) applied mud therapy to the replicas of the graves of Mughal emperor Shahjahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal for a facelift, the Times Of India reported.

The two-day visit of the US President next week, will see him arriving in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally receive him.

PM Modi will host Trump for a formal lunch at around 3:30 pm, after which the US President will leave for Agra, where he will visit the iconic Taj Mahal on the same day.

This is the first time the replicas of graves have been cleaned ever since the two were buried 368 years ago. The original graves of Shahjahan and Mumtaz lie in a chamber below the crypt containing them.

The clay-pack treatment started last week and would be completed by Friday evening, reported TOI quoting superintending archaeologist (science branch) of ASI, MK Bhatnagar.

Under this clay-pack treatment, a coating of lime-rich clay is applied on the affected part and left to dry, after which flakes are removed from the surface using a soft brush, the report revealed, adding the part where mud was applied is then washed with clean water to get rid of the impurities.

The national daily also reported that the huge brass chandelier installed over the graves was also cleaned with tamarind water.

Trump will depart from New Delhi on February 25.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram