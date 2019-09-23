Shahjahanpur Law Student Denied Anticipatory Bail in Extortion and Blackmailing Case

Lucknow: The Shahjahanpur law student who has accused BJP leader and former MP Swami Chinmayanand of sexual harassment was denied anticipatory bail in the extortion case by the Division Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday. The court observed that the special bench was formed to monitor the SIT probe and if the student wanted, she could apply for anticipatory bail in a regular court.

The court also turned down the request of the student to once again record her statement in front of a Magistrate. The court said she could approach the trial court for the issue. The student had alleged that an unknown woman was present during the recording of the statement and also that she was made to sign just the last page of the document.

Meanwhile, the court has also rejected the request of the Uttar Pradesh government for in-camera proceedings in the case. The court has now set October 22 as the date for the next hearing in the case.

SIT chief Naveen Arora had on Friday said the three friends, when questioned in view of a video clip in which they were purportedly discussing extortion, had accepted their involvement in the case. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 385 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201(disappearance of evidences), 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention) and 67 of the Information Technology Act. The three men were arrested by the SIT.

On her name being included in the extortion case, the woman said, “I do not know if the people who helped me escape from Chinmayanand were using me. I have nothing to do with the extortion case. I think all this drama is being done to dilute my charges of rape.”

