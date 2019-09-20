Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Shahjahanpur Law Student Unhappy Over No Rape Charge Being Slapped on Chinmayanand

She also alleged that a case of extortion has been framed against her in a bid to protect the former MP and minister who was finally arrested on Friday.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:September 20, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shahjahanpur Law Student Unhappy Over No Rape Charge Being Slapped on Chinmayanand
File photo of BJP leader Chinmayanand.
Loading...

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh law student who has accused BJP leader and former MP Swami Chinmayanand of rape and sexual harassment has spoken out after the politician was arrested from his ashram on Friday morning. However, she has expressed unhappiness at "watered down" charges being applied against the accused, while also alleging that she is being framed in an extortion case.

Speaking to the media, the student said, “CM Yogi Adityanath is very nice; it is because of him that today Chinmayanand has been arrested. However, I am unhappy with section 376C being slapped on Chinmayanand instead of 376 and that too when I have repeatedly said that he has raped me and then kept on exploiting me sexually.”

“The case of extortion is being framed and I am dragged into it just to weaken the rape charges against Chinmayanand. He (Chinmayanand) used to call me for massage and used to ask me to undress him. The entire matter is under observation of the Supreme Court and I am hopeful that nothing wrong will happen with me,” she added.

Chinmayanand was arrested from his ashram in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur and sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday. The arrest came after the student threatened to set herself on fire if the authorities failed to take action against him.

However, instead of charging him under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (which carries rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than seven years, but which may extend to imprisonment for life), he has been charged under 376C (intercourse by person in authority), which is punishable by seven years in prison.

Chinmayanand, a former minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, has also been charged with stalking, criminal intimidation, and wrongful confinement on the basis of video clips the student handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram