Shahjahanpur Law Student Unhappy Over No Rape Charge Being Slapped on Chinmayanand

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh law student who has accused BJP leader and former MP Swami Chinmayanand of rape and sexual harassment has spoken out after the politician was arrested from his ashram on Friday morning. However, she has expressed unhappiness at "watered down" charges being applied against the accused, while also alleging that she is being framed in an extortion case.

Speaking to the media, the student said, “CM Yogi Adityanath is very nice; it is because of him that today Chinmayanand has been arrested. However, I am unhappy with section 376C being slapped on Chinmayanand instead of 376 and that too when I have repeatedly said that he has raped me and then kept on exploiting me sexually.”

“The case of extortion is being framed and I am dragged into it just to weaken the rape charges against Chinmayanand. He (Chinmayanand) used to call me for massage and used to ask me to undress him. The entire matter is under observation of the Supreme Court and I am hopeful that nothing wrong will happen with me,” she added.

Chinmayanand was arrested from his ashram in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur and sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday. The arrest came after the student threatened to set herself on fire if the authorities failed to take action against him.

However, instead of charging him under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (which carries rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than seven years, but which may extend to imprisonment for life), he has been charged under 376C (intercourse by person in authority), which is punishable by seven years in prison.

Chinmayanand, a former minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, has also been charged with stalking, criminal intimidation, and wrongful confinement on the basis of video clips the student handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

