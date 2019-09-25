Shahjahanpur Law Student Who Accused Chinmayanand of Rape Arrested in Extortion Case

New Delhi: The law student from Shahjahanpur, who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday morning a day after she was detained in an extortion case. She is likely to be produced before a court after a medical examination.

Her arrest comes two days after she was denied anticipatory bail by a Division Bench of the Allahabad High Court. The SIT on Tuesday had taken two other accused — Sachin and Vikram — on remand for further investigation in the case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had earlier booked three of her friends after questioning them in connection to a video clip in which they were purportedly discussing extortion. “I do not know if the people who helped me escape from Chinmayanand were using me. I have nothing to do with the extortion case. I think all this drama is being done to dilute my charges of rape,” the law student had said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh court had on Tuesday rejected the bail application of BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, who was arrested in a sexual-assault case. He had during the interrogation on Friday confessed to having called the law student for “massages” while saying that he was ashamed of his act.

