Shahjahanpur Law Student Who Accused Chinmayanand of Rape to Move High Court for Bail

Apprehending that his rivals could hatch a conspiracy in order to force them to withdraw from the fight, father of law student said they had written to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi for help.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
Shahjahanpur Law Student Who Accused Chinmayanand of Rape to Move High Court for Bail
The law student is seen outside a government hospital after a medical examination. (Image : PTI)

Shahjahanpur: A day after a local court dismissed the bail application of the law student who had accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape, her father here said they would move the High Court against the order.

"The District Judge has rejected the bail of my daughter and now we will move a bail application in the High Court," her father told medi persons here.

Apprehending that his rivals could hatch a conspiracy in order to force them to withdraw from the fight, he said they had written to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi for help.

"My daughter is a victim. Injustice has been done to her and she has been put in the jail. Now I have got information through our sources that our opponents could try to frame us in fake cases so that we withdraw from this fight for justice," he alleged, adding that they had written to the Congress leader for help three days ago.

The girl's father said though he did not want to indulge in any kind of politics, they were forced to seek help from the Gandhi family.

District Judge Rambabu Sharma had on Monday rejected bail pleas of Chinmayanand and the girl.

