Shahjahanpur Law Student Who Accused Chinmayanand of Rape Detained for Questioning in Extortion Case

New Delhi: The law student from Shahjahanpur, who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape, was detained for questioning on Tuesday in the extortion case. Her detention comes a day after she was denied anticipatory bail by a Division Bench of the Allahabad High Court.

The SIT has taken two others accused — Sachin and Vikram — on remand for further investigation in the case. The law students' brother and father were present when she was taken by the police.

The court on Monday had observed that the special bench was formed to monitor the SIT probe and if the student wanted, she could apply for an anticipatory bail in a regular court.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had earlier booked three of her friends after questioning them in connection to a video clip in which they were purportedly discussing extortion. According to the SIT chief Naveen Arora, the three had accepted their involvement in the case although the law student had denied the charges. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 385 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201(disappearance of evidence), 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention) and 67 of the Information Technology Act. The three men were arrested by the SIT.

“I do not know if the people who helped me escape from Chinmayanand were using me. I have nothing to do with the extortion case. I think all this drama is being done to dilute my charges of rape,” the law student had said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Chinmayanand remains in prison as he has admitted to the sexual harassment charges levelled against him. During an interrogation by the SIT on Friday, he had confessed to having called the law student for “massages” while saying that he was ashamed of his act.

