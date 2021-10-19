Shahjahanpur Lawyers Demand Increased Security After Advocate Murder

A day after an advocate was gunned down at the district court here, lawyers on Tuesday demanded increased security at the court premises and decided that people will be let in only after checking their identity cards. A condolence meeting was also held at the court for Bhupendra Singh (58), who was shot dead by a fellow lawyer, Suresh Gupta, over an old rivalry on Monday.

According to police, Gupta was upset with Singh as he had filed over two dozen cases against him. Singh of Jalalabad tehsil had gone to the third-floor office of ACJM-I of the district court to meet a clerk regarding a case when the gunshot was heard and he was found dead, the police had said.

General secretary of Central Bar Association Shahjahanpur Aneet Trivedi told .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.