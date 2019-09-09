Day after Accusing Swami Chinmayanand of Rape, Law Student Says UP Police not Registering Case
'The Delhi Police has registered this complaint at Lodhi Road police station and has forwarded it to Shahjahanpur police, which is not registering the rape case,' the girl accused.
File photo of BJP leader Chinmayanand.
Shahjahanpur: The postgraduate student, who had levelled harassment charges against Swami Chinmayanand, on Monday alleged she was raped by the BJP leader who also physically exploited her for one year.
Addressing media persons here, she claimed that the Shahjahanpur police was not registering the rape case. "Swami Chinmayanand raped me and even exploited me physically for one year," she alleged before media persons, her face covered with a black scarf.
"The Delhi Police has registered this complaint at Lodhi Road police station and has forwarded it to Shahjahanpur police, which is not registering the rape case," she said.
"On Sunday, the SIT quizzed me for about 11 hours. I have told them about the rape. Even after telling them everything, they have not arrested Chinmayanand yet," she said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Don't Do Drama, You Have to Stand Up': CISF Allegedly Misbehaves with Woman in Wheelchair at Delhi Airport
- Watch: Horse Bites Rival Jockey In an Attempt to Win Race in France
- Priyanka Chopra Says She Morphed VMAs Pic Because She Let Down Nick Jonas by Missing it
- Salman Khan Kicks It Up a Notch With His Fitness Regime for Dabangg 3 Climax
- Kieron Pollard Named West Indies Skipper in Limited-overs: Report