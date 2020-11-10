Shahpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Shahpur (Shahpurpatti) (शाहपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Bhojpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Bhojpur. Shahpur is part of 32. Arrah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.47%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,13,136 eligible electors, of which 1,68,994 were male, 1,40,577 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,92,677 eligible electors, of which 1,64,741 were male, 1,27,925 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,39,032 eligible electors, of which 1,35,331 were male, 1,03,701 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shahpur in 2015 was 1,130. In 2010, there were 567.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Rahul Tiwary of RJD won in this seat by defeating Visheshwar Ojha of BJP by a margin of 14,570 votes which was 10.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 47.76% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Munni Devi of BJP won in this seat defeating Dharmpal Singh of RJD by a margin of 8,211 votes which was 7.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.29% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 198. Shahpur Assembly segment of Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's R K Singh won the Arrah Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Arrah Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 24 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Shahpur are: Jatadhari (BSP), Shambhu Nath Yadav (RJD), Hulas Pandey (LJP), Anil Kumar Rai (RDU), Kamalkant Singh (JGJP), Jairaj Chaudhary (VIP), Parma Nand Yadav (JAPL), Ranjan Kumar Tiwari (RJS), Ramesh Kumar (VSP), Tej Narayan Tiwari (IND), Niranjan Kumar Singh (PP), Nilesh Kumar Rahul (IND), Bharat Sharma (IND), Manish Bhushan Ojha (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 49%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 49.59%, while it was 46.52% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 300 polling stations in 198. Shahpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 274. In 2010 there were 243 polling stations.

Extent:

198. Shahpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhojpur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Shahpur and Behea. It shares an inter-state border with Bhojpur.

Shahpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Shahpur is 322.23 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Shahpur is: 25°37'28.6"N 84°26'01.0"E.

