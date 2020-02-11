Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Shailender Singh (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Shailender Singh (शैलेंद्र सिंह) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Malviya Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Shailender Singh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Shailender Singh is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Malviya Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social worker. Shailender Singh's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 46 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 28.4 crore which includes Rs. 13.7 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 14.8 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 1.8 crore of which Rs. 90 lakh is self income. Shailender Singh's has total liabilities of Rs. 7.1 crore.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Malviya Nagar are: Neetu Verma Soin (INC), Shailender Singh (BJP), Somnath Bharti (AAP), Gyan Chand Gautam (BSP), Mobin Ali (SS), Kamal Singh (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Shailender Singh (BJP) in 2020 Malviya Nagar elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
