Shailendra Kumar (JDU) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Shailendra Kumar (JDU) Trailing

Shailendra Kumar is a Janata Dal (United) candidate from Burari constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Political, Social Activities and Business. Shailendra Kumar's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 60 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 19.9 crore which includes Rs. 2.3 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 17.6 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 22.3 lakh of which Rs. 13.7 lakh is self income. Shailendra Kumar's has total liabilities of Rs. 19,462.

This JDU candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Burari are: Ganga Ram (BSP), Sanjeev Jha (AAP), Anil Kumar Yadav (BSNP), Amarjeet Kumar (SUCIC), Arvind Mishra (HND), Awdesh Verma (JAP), Usha Gautam (RAMP), Krishna Mohan Jha (AASPS), Gulab Singhal (RJPS), Dinesh Kumar Mishra (RSP), Deepak Gupta (RLD), Dharam Veer (SS), Pankaj Kumar Agrawal (RPIA), Pramod Tyagi (RJD), Manoj Rai (AAPP), Monu (BRP), Ranjeet Singh (UKD), Ram Sushil Mishra (SBP), Shiv Narayan Singh (PPID), Shailendra Kumar (JDU), Aazad Nafe Singh Rajput (IND), Shailendra Singh Parihar (IND).

