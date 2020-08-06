'Shaken Me to Core': CM Kejriwal Promises Stringent Action after Minor Sexually Assaulted at Home

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday paid a visit to the minor girl who was sexually assaulted two days at her home in the Paschim Vihar area and is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS.

The 12-year-old girl was also hit her on face and head with a sharp object at her home on Tuesday evening, police had said. A surgery has been conducted on the child and her condition is stated to be serious.

Describing it as a barbaric crime, Kejriwal said he had spoken to the police chief and a hunt was on for the attacker.

"The child is in a serious state, unconscious. A surgery has been done. She will be under observation for 24 to 48 hours," said the chief minister, who also met the girl's father.

"I have spoken to the Police Commissioner. Police are trying to nab the accused. The govt will ensure strict punishment for them and will provide Rs 10 lakh to her family members," he said.

Before going to the hospital, Kejriwal wrote on Twitter that the savage assault "has shaken me to the core", adding that "such predators roaming free cannot be tolerated".

एक 13 साल की बच्ची के साथ हैवानियत भरी वारदात की जानकारी ने आत्मा को अंदर तक झकझोर दिया है। ऐसे दरिंदे अपराधियों का खुला घूमना बर्दाश्त के बाहर है। पीड़ित बच्ची का हाल जानने के लिए मैं थोड़ी देर में AIIMS जा रहा हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 6, 2020

Earlier in the day, Delhi Commission For Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal hit out at the police over the delay in the arrest of the accused. Maliwal visited the girl at the AIIMS on Thursday.

She said the girl''s condition was quite serious and doctors were saying that they were not sure whether she would survive or not.

"The girl has multiple head fractures and bite marks all over her body," Maliwal said. "She has been brutally assaulted to the extent that every body part has injury marks." Despite the brutal nature of the assault, Maliwal said it had been over two days and the police had not arrested the accused yet.

"I'm summoning the DCP and going to ask him about the investigation," the DCW chairperson said. "What CCTV footage has been scanned? How many statements have been recorded so far? How is it possible that the accused is still at large?" she asked.

Maliwal demanded that the accused be immediately arrested and sentenced to death. She said her team had been assisting the victim.

