Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (RJD) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (शक्ति कुमार बिश्नोई) of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Uttam Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Shakti Kumar Bishnoi has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (शक्ति कुमार बिश्नोई) of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Uttam Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Shakti Kumar Bishnoi has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Shakti Kumar Bishnoi is a Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate from Uttam Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Shakti Kumar Bishnoi's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 45 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 1.9 crore which includes Rs. 41.7 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 1.5 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 13.2 lakh of which Rs. 8.2 lakh is self income. Shakti Kumar Bishnoi's has total liabilities of Rs. 28.5 lakh.
This RJD candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Uttam Nagar are: Krishan Gahlot (BJP), Deepak Rajput (BSP), Naresh Balyan (AAP), Ganga Ram Chandravanshi (PBI), Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (RJD), Shikha Sharma (AJPSH), Mukhram Singh (IND), Rajiv Kumar (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (RJD) in 2020 Uttam Nagar elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
