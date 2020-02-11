Shakur Basti Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Satyendar Jain of AAP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Shakur Basti (Shakurbasti) (शकूर बस्ती), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and North district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Shakur Basti is part of 1. Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

In four Assembly seats in Delhi there are fewer voters in 2020 than in the 2015 Assembly polls: Shakur Basti, Badli, Delhi Cantt and Rajinder Nagar.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.9%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,46,141 eligible electors, of which 75,236 were male, 70,899 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shakur Basti in 2020 is 942.35.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Shakur Basti, there are a total of 2403 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,47,262 eligible electors, of which 75,911 were male, 71,304 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,34,433 eligible electors, of which 69,471 were male, 64,919 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,38,181 eligible electors, of which 72,943 were male, 65,218 female.

The number of service voters in Shakur Basti in 2015 was 46. In 2013, there were 43 and in 2008 there were 20.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Satyendar Jain of AAP won in this seat by defeating S C Vats of BJP by a margin of 3,133 votes which was 2.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 48.67% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Satyender Kumar Jain of AAP won in this seat defeating Shyam Lal Garg of BJP by a margin of 7,062 votes which was 7.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 42.3% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Shyam Lal Garg of BJP won in this seat defeating S C Vats of INC by a margin of 4,000 votes which was 4.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.2% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 15. Shakur Basti Assembly segment of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Harsh Vardhan won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 8 contestants. In 2013, 11 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 6 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Shakur Basti are: Asha Ram (BSP), Dev Raj Arora (INC), Dr SC Vats (BJP), Satyendar Jain (AAP), Praveen Yadav (ABJSP).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 67.66%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 71.91%, while it was 70.85% in 2013. In 2008, 58.32% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -4.25%.

Shakur Basti

SHAKUR BASTI, NORTH DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 143 polling stations in 15. Shakur Basti constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 123. In 2013 there were 123 polling stations and in 2008, there were 131.

Extent:

15. Shakur Basti constituency comprises of the following areas of North district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 26 Ward No. 26 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 30 Ward No. 30 (Urban) . 3 municipal wards (Saraswati Vihar, Rani Bagh, Paschim Vihar) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Shakur Basti is 11.23 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110018, 110034, 110056, 110063, 110083, 110085

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Shakur Basti is: 28°42'46.4"N 77°08'28.3"E.

